Rockets' Gerald Green: Scores 18 points in second game with team
Green totaled 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes during a 121-103 loss to the Wizards on Friday.
Green had a nice outing in his second game with the team, as he led the bench with 18 points. Many of his points came in garbage time, however, as the team was getting blown out. The team is likely too deep at the wing position for Green to be able to sustain consistent performances from game-to-game.
