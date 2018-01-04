Rockets' Gerald Green: Scores game-high 27 points in blowout win
Green provided 27 points (9-15 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes during a 116-98 win over the Magic on Wednesday.
Green continued his red hot play as he posted a game-high 27 points in the blowout victory. He also played at least 22 minutes for the third straight game. Green likely won't maintain long-term value, but while James Harden (hamstring) and Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) are sidelined, he could be a decent source of points and three-pointers.
More News
-
Rockets' Gerald Green: Scores 18 points in second game with team•
-
Rockets' Gerald Green: Will be available•
-
Gerald Green: Set to sign with Rockets•
-
Gerald Green: Waived by Bucks•
-
Bucks' Gerald Green: Signs training camp deal with Bucks•
-
Celtics' Gerald Green: Leads bench with 14 points in Game 5•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...