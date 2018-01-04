Rockets' Gerald Green: Scores game-high 27 points in blowout win

Green provided 27 points (9-15 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes during a 116-98 win over the Magic on Wednesday.

Green continued his red hot play as he posted a game-high 27 points in the blowout victory. He also played at least 22 minutes for the third straight game. Green likely won't maintain long-term value, but while James Harden (hamstring) and Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) are sidelined, he could be a decent source of points and three-pointers.