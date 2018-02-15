Rockets' Gerald Green: Scores just two points in victory
Green put up just two points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 100-91 victory over Sacramento.
Green bottomed out here, playing just 21 minutes and finishing with two points on seven shot attempts. The fact that he only saw 21 minutes with Eric Gordon (knee) and Trevor Ariza (hamstring) both out of the lineup is a concern moving forward. Joe Johnson has also arrived and provides another option for the team off the bench. Green is going to be in and out of the rotation once everyone is healthy and is purely a three-point streaming option in those games he actually sees the floor.
More News
-
Rockets' Gerald Green: Scores 16 points off the bench•
-
Rockets' Gerald Green: Bench-high scoring total in win•
-
Rockets' Gerald Green: Plays 31 minutes off bench•
-
Rockets' Gerald Green: Scores 11 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Rockets' Gerald Green: Slapped with two-game suspension•
-
Rockets' Gerald Green: Bench-leading scoring total in loss•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...