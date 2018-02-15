Green put up just two points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 100-91 victory over Sacramento.

Green bottomed out here, playing just 21 minutes and finishing with two points on seven shot attempts. The fact that he only saw 21 minutes with Eric Gordon (knee) and Trevor Ariza (hamstring) both out of the lineup is a concern moving forward. Joe Johnson has also arrived and provides another option for the team off the bench. Green is going to be in and out of the rotation once everyone is healthy and is purely a three-point streaming option in those games he actually sees the floor.