Rockets' Gerald Green: Scores two points in Thursday's win
Green had two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in four minutes during Thursday's 107-86 win over the Warriors.
Green had missed the last two games due to an ankle injury but was cleared to return for this one. Rookie Gary Clark continues to earn a bunch of minutes over the last few tilts, which could cut into Green's time going forward. With that being said, Green was already an inconsistent contributor best reserved for use in the deepest leagues.
