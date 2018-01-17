Rockets' Gerald Green: Slapped with two-game suspension
Green was hit with a two-game suspension Wednesday for entering the Clippers' locker room following Monday's game, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
In one of the more bizarre stories in recent NBA history, Green and a few Rockets teammates reportedly attempted to enter the Clippers' locker room following a contentious loss Monday night at Staples Center. While the altercation did not result in violence, the league has still hit both Green and Trevor Ariza with two-game bans, which they will presumably serve Thursday against Minnesota and Saturday against Golden State. Neither Chris Paul nor James Harden were suspended, nor were any Clippers players.
