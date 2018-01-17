Green was hit with a two-game suspension Wednesday for entering the Clippers' locker room following Monday's game, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

In one of the more bizarre stories in recent NBA history, Green and a few Rockets teammates reportedly attempted to enter the Clippers' locker room following a contentious loss Monday night at Staples Center. While the altercation did not result in violence, the league has still hit both Green and Trevor Ariza with two-game bans, which they will presumably serve Thursday against Minnesota and Saturday against Golden State. Neither Chris Paul nor James Harden were suspended, nor were any Clippers players.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories