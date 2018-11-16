Rockets' Gerald Green: Slated to play vs. Golden State
Green (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Green looked like he was moving around without any trouble during pregame warmups, and he's officially been ruled as active. He figures to see his usual number of minutes off the bench in what figures to be a challenging matchup for Houston.
