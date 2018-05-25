Rockets' Gerald Green: Solid off bench in Game 5 win
Green finished with nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and one rebound across 16 minutes during Houston's 98-94 win over the Warriors in Game 5 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Thursday.
The Rockets have been playing with tight rotations during the series, but Green has logged at least 12 minutes and as many as 20 while seeing action in all five games thus far. His playing time could see even more of a bump in Saturday's Game 6 if Chris Paul (hamstring) is unable to suit up, as Green is aptly capable of providing a substantial offensive punch any time he's on the floor. He's yet to score in double digits during the series, but that could certainly change in what could be a series-clinching showdown at Oracle Arena on Saturday night.
More News
-
Rockets' Gerald Green: Stellar off bench in Game 2•
-
Rockets' Gerald Green: Explodes for 31 in finale•
-
Rockets' Gerald Green: Starting final game of regular season•
-
Rockets' Gerald Green: Generates 16 points off bench•
-
Rockets' Gerald Green: Scores 14 points in 27 minutes•
-
Rockets' Gerald Green: Scores 16 off bench Tuesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....