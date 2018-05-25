Green finished with nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and one rebound across 16 minutes during Houston's 98-94 win over the Warriors in Game 5 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Thursday.

The Rockets have been playing with tight rotations during the series, but Green has logged at least 12 minutes and as many as 20 while seeing action in all five games thus far. His playing time could see even more of a bump in Saturday's Game 6 if Chris Paul (hamstring) is unable to suit up, as Green is aptly capable of providing a substantial offensive punch any time he's on the floor. He's yet to score in double digits during the series, but that could certainly change in what could be a series-clinching showdown at Oracle Arena on Saturday night.