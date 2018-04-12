Green will pick up the start in Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Kings, Rockets play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.

The Rockets are holding out eight normal contributors Wednesday, including stars James Harden (ankle) and Chris Paul (rest). That allows green to enter the starting five and he should be in line for 30-plus minutes considering there are only a handful of bodies available. That makes Green, who can score in bunches, one of the more intriguing fantasy plays from this game, as he he should be given the green light to chuck shots up all night.