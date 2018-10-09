Rockets' Gerald Green: Starting Tuesday
Green will pick up the start in Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Shanghai Sharks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Rockets are set to be severely short-handed Tuesday, with eight total players sitting out with injury or for rest. One of those inactives is starting center Clint Capela (hand), which opens up a spot in the top unit. The Rockets will shift P.J. Tucker over to center to make up for that loss and then Green will get the start alongside the rest of the top unit which includes Chris Paul, James Harden and James Ennis.
