Rockets' Gerald Green: Stellar off bench in Game 2
Green registered 21 points (7-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes during Houston's 102-82 win over the Timberwolves in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Green checked in behind only Eric Gordon in terms of second-unit minutes Wednesday, and he made good use of them with a strong effort from three-point range. His long-distance proficiency led to a postseason career-high scoring total, and the veteran wing was equally impressive on the boards. Green has now seen at least 20 minutes in the first two games of the series, giving him value as a DFS tournament value play head into Saturday's Game 3 in Minnesota.
