Rockets' Gerald Green: Trending in right direction
Green (ankle) is participating in pregame warmups ahead of Thursday's matchup against San Antonio, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Green remains a game-time decision, although it's good to see him moving well prior to tipoff. He wouldn't normally enter the starting lineup, so fantasy owners will likely have to wait and see if he enters the contest off the bench.
