Rockets' Gerald Green: Will be available

Green will be available for Thursday's game against Boston, Scott Souza of the Providence Journal reports.

Green signed with the Rockets mere hours ago, but with the team playing in Boston -- where Green resides after spending last season with the Celtics -- the veteran will be in uniform and available off the bench. Houston will be without Troy Williams and Luc Richard Mbah a Moute, so it's possible Green could pick up a few spot minutes, but he's highly unlikely to make a tangible fantasy impact.