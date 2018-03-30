Rockets' Gerald Green: Will start in place of resting Paul
Green will start Friday's game against Phoenix, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.
With Chris Paul (rest) and Eric Gordon (knee) both out, Green will enter the lineup alongside James Harden. Green has played at least 30 minutes in each of the last three games, and he'll have a good chance to again see big minutes Friday.
