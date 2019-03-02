Shumpert (calf) has been deemed doubtful for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Shumpert exited Wednesday's victory over the Hornets after suffering a calf injury, and was unable to suit up the next night. It looks like the injury will likely keep him sidelined for consecutive games. Confirmation on his status will likely come closer to game-time Sunday.

