Shumpert has been traded to the Rockets in a three-team trade with Alec Burks and a second round pick headed to the Kings, and Brandon Knight and a pick headed to Cleveland, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Shumpert will look to provide some depth at the wing for the Rockets. He's had a strong season thus far, posting averages of 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 26.2 minutes per game. He may see a decline in his production, as his moving to a better team could lead to a reduced role.