Shumpert had 10 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), and two rebounds in 18 minutes during Saturday's 126-121 victory over Golden State.

Shumpert came off the bench to score 10 points including three triples. Danuel House (foot) was unavailable meaning Shumpert slid up in the rotation, providing some valuable offensive contributions. The status of House remains unclear and should he be forced to sit again Monday, Shumpert would likely remain a part of the rotation.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...