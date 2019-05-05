Shumpert had 10 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), and two rebounds in 18 minutes during Saturday's 126-121 victory over Golden State.

Shumpert came off the bench to score 10 points including three triples. Danuel House (foot) was unavailable meaning Shumpert slid up in the rotation, providing some valuable offensive contributions. The status of House remains unclear and should he be forced to sit again Monday, Shumpert would likely remain a part of the rotation.