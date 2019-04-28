Shumpert will see time on the court in Sunday's game against Golden State due to Austin Rivers (illness) sitting out, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Shumpert only played a combined 17 minutes in the first two games of Round 1 against Utah before sitting out the final three contests, but he's going to be back in the rotation Sunday with Rivers sitting out. In the 20 games he's appeared in since joining the Rockets, Shumpert has averaged 4.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists.