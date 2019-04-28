Rockets' Iman Shumpert: Joining rotation Sunday
Shumpert will see time on the court in Sunday's game against Golden State due to Austin Rivers (illness) sitting out, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Shumpert only played a combined 17 minutes in the first two games of Round 1 against Utah before sitting out the final three contests, but he's going to be back in the rotation Sunday with Rivers sitting out. In the 20 games he's appeared in since joining the Rockets, Shumpert has averaged 4.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...