Rockets' Iman Shumpert: Logs solid minutes in team debut
Shumpert collected three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in the Rockets' 117-112 loss to the Thunder on Saturday.
Shumpert was making his debut for the Rockets after being acquired via trade from the Kings on Wednesday. The veteran wing made his second shot in a Houston uniform, a three-pointer from the corner, but couldn't find the net on his other four tries. However, Shumpert's primary contributions are expected to come on the defensive end, despite the fact he's currently sporting his best scoring average (8.9) since the 2014-15 campaign.
