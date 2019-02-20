Rockets' Iman Shumpert: Out at least two games
Shumpert will not play in the Rockets' next two games due to a sore right knee, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.
It's unclear when the soreness began, but it apparently crept up over the break, and Shumpert will not be available for either game of the Rockets' upcoming two-game road trip. Houston acquired the veteran guard from Sacramento at the deadline, and he played at least 21 minutes in three games with the Rockets before the All-Star break.
