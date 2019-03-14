Shumpert supplied four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 loss to the Warriors.

Shumpert played sparingly as per usual, and he's yet to reach double figures in scoring through nine games with the Rockets. His role has been reduced considerably after he started 40 of 42 games with the Kings, as he averaged 26.2 minutes per night in Sacramento compared to 16.1 thus far in Houston.