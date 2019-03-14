Rockets' Iman Shumpert: Plays 14 minutes in loss
Shumpert supplied four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 loss to the Warriors.
Shumpert played sparingly as per usual, and he's yet to reach double figures in scoring through nine games with the Rockets. His role has been reduced considerably after he started 40 of 42 games with the Kings, as he averaged 26.2 minutes per night in Sacramento compared to 16.1 thus far in Houston.
More News
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.