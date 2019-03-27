Shumpert supplied six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one steal, and one block in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 108-94 loss to the Bucks.

Shumpert continues to earn less playing time than several reserves on most nights, including Danuel House and Austin Rivers. Still, the absence of Gerald Green (shoulder), who is expected to be sidelined for about a week, opens up a bit more playing time that Shumpert could potentially soak up short-term.