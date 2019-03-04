Rockets' Iman Shumpert: Questionable for Tuesday
Shumpert (calf) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.
Shumpert has missed the last two games with a sore right calf, but the hope is that he'll be able to get back on the floor Tuesday. Look for a more definitive update following shootaround in the morning.
More News
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...