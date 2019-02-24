Shumpert (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

The Rockets said last Wednesday that Shumpert would be out at least the next two games, and now that those games have passed he appears to be progressing towards a return. The 28-year-old is nursing a sore right knee and hasn't seen game action since Feb. 13 at Minnesota, prior to the All-Star break.