Rockets' Iman Shumpert: Ruled out Thursday
Shumpert (calf) will not play Thursday against Miami, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Shumpert left Wednesday's game with a right calf injury, so it's no surprise the Rockets will hold him out on the second night of a back-to-back. Expect Gerald Green and Austin Rivers to absorb the bulk of Shumpert's playing time.
