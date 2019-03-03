Rockets' Iman Shumpert: Will not play Sunday
Shumpert (calf) will not play in Sunday's game against the Celtics, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This comes as no surprise, as Shumpert came into Sunday with a doubtful designation. This will be his second consecutive absence, and he should be considered questionable for Tuesday against the Raptors.
