Rockets' Iman Shumpert: Will not return Wednesday
Shumpert was forced to leave Wednesday's game with a sore right calf and he will not return, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Shumpert saw just six minutes Wednesday before suffering a right calf injury. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, however more information should come out following Wednesday's game. At this time, he should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Heat.
