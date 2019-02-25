Rockets' Iman Shumpert: Will play Monday
Shumpert (knee) has been cleared to play Monday against Atlanta, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Shumpert was held out of the Rockets' past two contests with a minor knee issue, but he was on the floor at shootaround Monday morning and will be back in his usual, bench role for the night's matchup with the Hawks. In three games with Houston after coming over from Sacramento, Shumpert has played 24, 24 and 21 minutes, respectively.
