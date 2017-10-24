Rockets' Isaiah Canaan: Will sign with Houston
Canaan intends to sign with the Rockets, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com
Canaan spent the first two seasons of his NBA career in Houston and will now make a return with the team in desperate need of point guard depth following Chris Paul's knee injury. While James Harden is expected to take on most of the minutes at point guard in Paul's absence, Canaan could end up being his primary backup given his experience.
