Rockets' Isaiah Crawford: Available vs. Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crawford (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Pistons.
Crawford is available to make his season debut after missing Tuesday's season-opening double-overtime loss to the Thunder due to a sprained left ankle. However, the two-way player isn't guaranteed to see the floor.
