Houston recalled Crawford from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Thursday.

Crawford will rejoin the Rockets ahead of Thursday's game in Philadelphia, but the two-way player is unlikely to be in the mix for meaningful playing time off the bench. He's been limited to five total minutes over his two appearances for Houston on the season, but Crawford has been exceptional in the G League. Over his 15 outings with Rio Grande Valley, Crawford is shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from distance while averaging 19.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.7 three-pointers, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 34.9 minutes.