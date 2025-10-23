Rockets' Isaiah Crawford: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crawford (ankle) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Pistons.
Crawford missed the season opener against the Thunder due to an ankle injury. Even if he is cleared to play, there's no guarantee he'll see the floor, so there won't be any impact from a fantasy perspective.
