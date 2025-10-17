Crawford finished with 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes of Thursday's 133-115 preseason win over Atlanta.

As impressive as this performance was, this line has to be taken with a grain of salt with the Rockets sitting several key players for rest purposes. Crawford, who is on a two-way contract, drew the start Thursday and certainly left an impression on the coaching staff. He's likely to be a prominent player in the G League to open the campaign.