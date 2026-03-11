Rockets' Isaiah Crawford: Rare appearance Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crawford contributed one rebound in three minutes during Tuesday's 113-99 win over the Raptors.
Crawford remained in the rotation, albeit for three minutes during garbage time. To this point, Crawford has been a non-factor, averaging just 1.0 points in 5.5 minutes per game, having appeared in 10 games.
