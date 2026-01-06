Rockets' Isaiah Crawford: Recalled from G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockets recalled Crawford from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Monday.
Crawford will rejoin the parent club but isn't guaranteed to see meaningful playing time. He has averaged just 2.5 minutes per game in two regular-season appearances with Houston so far this season.
