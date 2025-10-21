Rockets' Isaiah Crawford: Ruled out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crawford (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
Crawford will miss Tuesday's regular-season opener due to a sprained left ankle. The two-way player's next opportunity to suit up will come Friday against the Pistons.
