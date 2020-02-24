Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Another double-double
Hartenstein managed 24 points (12-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 13 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal during Saturday's loss against the Hustle.
Hartenstein led the Vipers both offensively and on the glass, as the forward tallied his seventh double-double in only eight games played this season in the G League. Hartenstein is averaging a mighty 22.1 points and 14.4 rebounds so far with the Vipers.
