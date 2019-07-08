Hartenstein totaled 22 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes during the Rockets' 97-87 loss to the Trail Blazers in a Las Vegas Summer League play Sunday.

The young center turned in an impressive effort for the second time in as many games in Vegas, as he's now hit the 20-point mark in each of his two contests in the desert. Hartenstein averaged just 7.9 minutes during his rookie 2018-19 campaign, but he could be in for at least a modest boost in that category during the coming season as a potential primary backup to Clint Capela.