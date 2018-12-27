Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Assigned to G League
Hartenstein has been assigned to the G League, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Hartenstein, whose NBA minutes has been reduced since the return of Nene, has appeared in five games for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers this season. In those contests, he's averaged 20.0 points, 13.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.0 blocks.
