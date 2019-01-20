Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Assigned to G League
Hartenstein was assigned to the G League on Sunday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
After reaching an agreement with Kenneth Faried on Friday, Hartenstein was the odd man out and will be available to play for Rio Grande Valley starting Sunday. The Oregon product is currently averaging 8.0 minutes and 2.0 points across 23 games played for the Rockets this season.
