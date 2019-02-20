Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Assigned to G League
Hartenstein was assigned to the G League on Wednesday, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Hartenstein has seen spot run for the Rockets in the absence of Clint Capela. But with Capela set to return Thursday, the organization will opt to get Hartenstein some run in the G League.
More News
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Reports back to Houston•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Explodes for 42 points•
-
Isaiah Hartenstein: Tallies season-high in points•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Assigned to G League•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Recalled from G League•
-
Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Assigned to G League•
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...