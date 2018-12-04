Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Assigned to G League
Hartenstein was assigned to the G League on Tuesday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hartenstein has been in and out of the rotation thus far, but he's mostly played sparingly, seeing less than 15 minutes in each of his appearances. After picking up a DNP-CD on Monday, he'll head to Rio Grande Valley for an opportunity at big minutes in the G League.
