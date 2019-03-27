Hartenstein (Achilles) played one minute off the bench in the Rockets' 108-94 loss to the Bucks on Tuesday, accruing one assist and no other statistics during his time on the court.

Hartenstein hadn't appeared in a game at the NBA or G League level for the previous two weeks while managing the Achilles injury. The big man looks to be over the injury now, as his minutes were only limited because he's simply guaranteed nothing more than garbage time as a non-rotation player for the Rockets. Expect Hartenstein to pick up more run next week for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, who are awaiting the Stockton Kings or Memphis Hustle for a second-round matchup in the G League playoffs.