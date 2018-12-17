Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Back in G League
Hartenstein was returned to the G League on Monday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Hartenstein will head back to the G League for more consistent run after failing to appear in a game during his most recent stint with the Rockets.
