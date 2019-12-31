Hartenstein is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 21-year-old delivering a career-high 19 points with nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 34 minutes while starting in place of Clint Capela (heel) on Sunday, but Capela is back in action for Tuesday's contest. Hartenstein could earn a larger role off the bench with continued quality play, but any fantasy value will likely remain limited while Capela is healthy.