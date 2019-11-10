Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Back with Rockets
Hartenstein was recalled from the G League on Sunday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Hartenstein is yet to play for the Rockets this season and is unlikely to be a regular in the rotation, barring an injury or two up front.
