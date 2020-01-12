Hartenstein scored 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, five blocks, two steals and an assist in 27 minutes during Saturday's 139-109 rout of the Timberwolves.

With Clint Capela (heel) in street clothes for Houston and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) still sidelined for Minnesota, Hartenstein ran roughshod in the frontcourt and recorded his second double-double of the season, as well as a career high in blocks. The second-year center has played 18 or more minutes four times in the last seven games, averaging 15.3 points, 12.3 boards, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals in 25.8 minutes during those contests, and the seven-footer could become a very intriguing fantasy asset if he can settle into a consistent role in the rotation.