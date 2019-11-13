Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Called up from G League
Hartenstein was recalled from the G League ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Clippers, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
With Danuel House (back) and Eric Gordon (knee) slated to miss Wednesday's game, Hartenstein has been called up for additional depth. He has yet to appear in an NBA game this season. Last year, he appeared in 28, averaging 1.9 points and 1.7 rebounds in 7.9 minutes.
