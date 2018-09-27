Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Could win backup center spot
Hartenstein has a "decisive lead" over Zhou Qi and Marquese Chriss for the backup center role, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It's still early in training camp so things could certainly change, but Hartenstein -- a second-round pick in 2017 -- could work his way into the rotation after spending virtually all of last season in the G League. With Clint Capela penciled in for close to 30 minutes on most nights, Hartenstein's role likely wouldn't be a significant one, however, and he's expected to face stiff competition from both Qi, who's currently dealing with an ankle injury, and Chriss, who the Rockets acquired from the Suns via trade over the summer. Chriss has by far the best pedigree of the three, but he struggled to score efficiently (43.8% FG; 30.9% 3PT) during his two seasons in Phoenix. The Rockets also still have veteran Nene Hilario on the roster, but he'll likely slide into an even more rest-heavy role this season in an effort to manage his workload.
