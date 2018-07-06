Rockets' Isaiah Hartenstein: Double-double in summer league opener
Hartenstein had 12 points (3-5 FG, 6-9 FT) and 11 rebounds in Friday's summer league opener against the Pacers.
Starting at power forward, the 2017 second-round pick had an impressive showing, leading all Rockets in rebounds and adding three steals and one assist. Hartenstein spent last season with Houston's G League affiliate and will look to secure a spot on the NBA roster out of camp.
