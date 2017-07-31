Hartenstein is likely to play for the Rockets' G League affiliate the Rio Grande Valley Vipers this season, international basketball writer David Pick reports.

Hartenstein's draft stock was essentially all based on potential, and after being seen as a potential first-round pick, the big man dropped to Houston in the middle of the second round. The Rockets will now elect to keep Hartenstein close and within the organization instead of stashing him overseas, but whether they'll be using one of their two-way contracts on him is yet to be determined.